MVCC offering free workshops to assist students with financial aid application process

MVCC is offering a series of Financial Aid Workshops this spring to assist local students and their families with the financial aid application process. The workshops are free.

Professionals from MVCC’s Financial Aid Office will be on hand to help attendees in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), as well as understanding the financial aid award process and the different types of aid available. Attendees should bring the following items, which are required to complete the FAFSA: Social Security Number of both the student and parent, 2021 tax information for both the student and parent, and W-2 forms for both the student and parent.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 19: 3-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20: 3-4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26: 3-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13: 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12: 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 6-7:30 p.m.

Each workshop will be held in Francis A. Wilcox Hall room 150 at MVCC’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. Registration is recommended, but not required to attend. To register, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/finaid_session. For more information, contact the MVCC Financial Aid Office at 315-792-5415.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.