Boilermaker walk welcomes presenting sponsor Slocum-Dickson

UTICA: Officials from the Boilermaker Road Race announced Slocum-Dickson Medical Group as the new presenting sponsor of the Boilermaker Walk, which will be held Saturday, July 8 at noon.

The newly-named Boilermaker Walk presented by Slocum-Dickson Medical Group returned last year as part of Boilermaker Weekend with over 300 participants after a four-year absence. Once again, walkers have the option of a three-mile or four-mile course, which will begin and end on the Utica Campus of Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC).

“We’re pleased to partner with Slocum-Dickson Medical Group as part of the walk,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. “We recognize that not everyone may be physically ready or able to participate in either of our road races, and this event allows virtually everyone the opportunity to be a part of the Boilermaker experience. The walks present a great way for all to get out, get moving and continue their wellness journey.”

“We are excited to sponsor and participate in this year’s Boilermaker Walk,” said Dr. Harris, President of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group. “The walk allows Slocum-Dickson to continue its commitment to providing patient-centered quality care by allowing the community to attain the physical and mental health benefits of walking.”

After the start at MVCC, the walking courses will wind through TR Proctor Park (three miles) or FT Proctor Park (four miles) before returning to the MVCC campus. Registration for the walk is now open. Please visit www.boilermaker.com to register or for more information.