History Center telethon presented by Bank of Utica scheduled for May 17

Oneida County History Center is excited to announce its 18th Annual Telethon presented by Bank of Utica! This signature fundraising event will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. Tune in to the live broadcast on WUTR-TV or watch the live stream on CNYHomepage.com. The evening celebrates local history and the community partnerships that make implementing the History Center mission possible.

The telethon is hosted by longtime emcee Joe Kelly and History Center Executive Director Rebecca McLain. WUTR’s Shelby Pay will host the starboard and special guests from the community will appear throughout the event. The 2023 goal is to raise $35,000 to support the organization’s mission to protect and preserve central New York history for present and future generations. Viewers can call 315-735-3642 during the event to join, renew, or donate to show their support.

Community support has an incredible impact because the History Center is largely funded by private sources and relies on donations as a primary source of income. Pledges received during the 2023 telethon are vital to the organization’s success. Membership and donations sustain its annual operating budget and directly support numerous mission-driven initiatives including:

Free monthly, public programs including lectures, story hour, and workshops

Special and temporary exhibits in the History Center’s 5,000-square-foot gallery

Preservation and care of our growing archival, artifact, and genealogical collections

Free access to the research library for students and low-cost access for non-members

Internship opportunities and educational outreach to area schools and organizations

The History Center staff, volunteers, and board of directors would like to thank the following organizations, businesses, and individuals who have already pledged their support for the 2023 telethon.

Naming Sponsor

Bank of Utica

Platinum Sponsors ($2,000+)

Adirondack Financial Services; DBJ Wealth Management; Chris & Virginia Kelly

Gold Sponsors ($1,000+)

The John Brown Team at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties;

Greg & Denyse Evans; Earle C. Reed; Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig

Silver Sponsors ($500+)

MARCH Associates; Drs. Cynthia Parlato & Doug Hurd; Jay-K Lumber; New Hartford Eye Associates; Dick Williams; UFA Alumni Association

Bronze Sponsors ($250+)

Janice Collier; GPO Federal Credit Union; Highlander Communications; Northern Safety & Industrial; Oneida Chapter NSDAR; Joe Silberlicht & Sandy Fenske; Elizabeth & Richard Tantillo; Nancy Robinson & C. Lewis Tomaselli

Media Sponsors

WUTR; Daily Sentinel

In-Kind Sponsors

Oneida County Tourism; Northland Communications