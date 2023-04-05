MVCC Anime Club to host Taka-Con in Utica

Mohawk Valley Community College will host Taka-Con from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the College’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. Admission is free.

Taka-Con, presented by MVCC’s Anime Club, is a convention for fans of all things “nerdy.” Activities, which will be held in both the Alumni College Center and Wilcox Hall, include panel discussions, workshops, games, and contests on various aspects of pop culture, including anime, gaming, comics, and cosplay. There also will be local vendors and artists selling their wares. The event also will feature anime improv, local music, and an open mic-style drag show.

Registration is not required, but attendees who pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/AttendTakaCon will receive special Taka-Con swag. To learn more about the MVCC Anime Club, visit www.mvcc.edu/student-engagement/clubs.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.

mvcc.edu