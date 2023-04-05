Broadway Utica
The Hamilton College Theatre Department presents Rent, by Johathan Larson

Clinton, NY: The Hamilton College Theatre Department presents their spring mainstage production, Rent, by Johathan Larson, directed by Mark Cryer.  Performances are April 14th and15th at 7:30 pm, April 15th at 2:00 pm, April 19th through April 22nd at 7:30 pm, and April 22nd at 2:00 pm, in the Romano Theatre in Kennedy Center for Theatre and Studio Arts. 

 

Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner reinvented musicals when it debuted in 1996.  An inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village, Rent tackles addiction, poverty, AIDS and most of all, love.

 

$4 student/$6 campus community and seniors/$10 general admission

Information at 315-869-4969

 

Purchase tickets:

 

https://www.hamilton.edu/campuslife/arts-at-hamilton/performingarts/theatre-department

