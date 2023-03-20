Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementWomen's History Month is an oxymoron.  The correct title should be Women's Herstory...
AnnouncementBlack PerspectiveThis Month in Print

Women’s History Month is an oxymoron.  The correct title should be Women’s Herstory Month  – A POEM

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
24

by Natalie Williams

Women’s History Month is an oxymoron.  The correct title should be Women’s Herstory Month. 

In this title – lies not only the Reason – but the Rhyme.  ‘History’ is written, largely by ‘him’.A grandiose account by the victor, presenting ‘his’ point of view.  Fact of the matter, ‘his story’ simply ain’t true.

Omissions in the tales & images distorted; were used to support His Story, instill his glory, and support his system of Patriarchy. 

Girl…  Never much concern, recognition, nor consideration of you – or me… 

 Women used to rule the world you see..  Prized, and glorified for fecundity; he used this fact to make her a baby factory.  Stripped her of her name, bought and sold, like a slave.   Expected to fulfill a lifetime in servitude.  Demands made on her, you’d never project on a dude. 

For it was She that made ‘the Family’.  Sure, some progress was made – voting, ownership of money, and property. Perhaps, one day – true control of her own body… It’s not just, the Radical Feminists who say “What about me?”   

Analyze the situation; demand to express what is mine.  This new found woman could be one of a kind.  So, Recognize & Celebrate her HerStory.  Remember where she came from, to allow you to be free.

© February 27, 2022 Natalie M. Williams

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces March 26 service
Next article
Jazz at The Other Side presents vibraphonist Joe Locke  
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Jazz at The Other Side presents vibraphonist Joe Locke  

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0