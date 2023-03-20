by Natalie Williams

Women’s History Month is an oxymoron. The correct title should be Women’s Herstory Month.

In this title – lies not only the Reason – but the Rhyme. ‘History’ is written, largely by ‘him’.A grandiose account by the victor, presenting ‘his’ point of view. Fact of the matter, ‘his story’ simply ain’t true.

Omissions in the tales & images distorted; were used to support His Story, instill his glory, and support his system of Patriarchy.

Girl… Never much concern, recognition, nor consideration of you – or me…

Women used to rule the world you see.. Prized, and glorified for fecundity; he used this fact to make her a baby factory. Stripped her of her name, bought and sold, like a slave. Expected to fulfill a lifetime in servitude. Demands made on her, you’d never project on a dude.

For it was She that made ‘the Family’. Sure, some progress was made – voting, ownership of money, and property. Perhaps, one day – true control of her own body… It’s not just, the Radical Feminists who say “What about me?”

Analyze the situation; demand to express what is mine. This new found woman could be one of a kind. So, Recognize & Celebrate her HerStory. Remember where she came from, to allow you to be free.

© February 27, 2022 Natalie M. Williams