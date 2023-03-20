Jazz at The Other Side presents vibraphonist Joe Locke  

Vibraphonist Joe Locke is scheduled to perform at The Other Side, located at 2011 Genesee St., Utica. The concert will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Music Director Dr. Mike Dubaniewicz, has put together a stellar group to accompany Mr. Locke, featuring, Rick Montalbano on piano, Mike Melito on drums and Peter Chwazik on bass.

Neil Tesser, writing for the Chicago Examiner, stated,“Locke has secured a spot among the world’s top jazz vibists – and one of the most popular. Without sacrificing his jazz integrity or intent, Locke still manages to engage even casual listeners with a mixture of edgy attitude and artistic purity.”

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Other sponsors: Green Onion Pub, and an anonymous donor.

Everything points to another ultra-swinging evening. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve early at 315 735-4825, kodomenico@verizon.net or at Café Domenico. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.