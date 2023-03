UU Utica Service Description

March 26, 2023

Rev. Karen Brammer

Krista Tippet writes in her book, Becoming Wise that, “… failure and vulnerability are the very elements of spiritual growth and personal wisdom… what we know to be our flaws as much as what we know to be our strengths – these make hope reasonable and lived virtue possible.” Vulnerability, resilience and strength live together in my understanding and are worthy of spiritual quest.

“Vulnerability”