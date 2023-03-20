Eggstravaganza event returns to the Utica Zoo April 8

UTICA :The annual Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza returns to the scenic grounds of the Utica Zoo on Saturday, April 8th, from 10am-3pm. Eggstravaganza is unlike other Easter themed events; the focus is all about the Egg and the animals who lay them.

Visitors will be able to explore the zoo and celebrate the numerous different species of animal who lay eggs and learn how truly different and unique each egg can be. There will be animal meet & greets, egg themed enrichment for the animals, games, vendors, and free photos with the Easter Bunny!

New this year, visitors will enjoy live music from Amos Donnell, enjoy entertainment by Jim Okey Magic Comedy, and have the chance to meet various characters including Ariel, Spider Man, Stormtrooper, Alice, and the Queen of Hearts.

Admission to the event is included with Zoo admission. Members receive free admission; not-yet members will pay $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 2-12, Seniors 62+, military, veterans, and college students with ID will pay $7.

Children 1 and under are Free. However, there is an additional $4 charge per person for anyone who wants to participate in our featured games and activities to earn candy and other prizes!

Visitors can take advantage of free parking in the zoo, or park at the Parkway Rec Center and MVCC Payne Hall and use the free shuttle buses.

For more information, visit UticaZoo.org/Eggstravaganza

The Utica Zoo creates unique experiences and promotes public appreciation of wildlife through education, conservation, and recreation and is home to over 200 exotic and domestic animals, welcoming over 100,000 visitors annually. It is open daily from 10 am to 4:30 pm. For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.