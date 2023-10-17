War Is Not the Answer By C. Harris-Lockwood
The futility of War has been proven
It’s been tried so many times
It’s never the solution
When so many have to die.
The strongmen make the money
The poor man pays the price
And he loses his wife and children
And probably his life.
So let nations come together
When conflict is at hand
Negotiate a settlement
Where peace and justice stand.
Let fairness be determined
By a group of honest ones
Who choose no side for favors
But for truth and peace be done.
Let men and women all agree
To study war no more
And save our planet from the heat
That we’re all suffering from.
Let’s use hemp and more bamboo
To make our products from
Let go of gas and fossil fuels
Before we come undone.
And stop all War it doesn’t work
Its all been tried before
Lay down the guns and end the fight
Let’s close the door on War.
And figure what we can do
To bring our planet back
To focus on what’s really good
And do lots more of that.