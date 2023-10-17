The futility of War has been proven

War Is Not the Answer By C. Harris-Lockwood

When so many have to die.

It’s never the solution

It’s been tried so many times

And probably his life.

And he loses his wife and children

The poor man pays the price

The strongmen make the money

Where peace and justice stand.

When conflict is at hand

So let nations come together

But for truth and peace be done.

Who choose no side for favors

By a group of honest ones

Let fairness be determined

Let men and women all agree

To study war no more

And save our planet from the heat

That we’re all suffering from.