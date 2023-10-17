Fall Jazz Concert on Tuesday with “Doc” Woods

“Doc” Woods, professor of music at Hamilton College, will lead a Fall Jazz Concert on Tuesday evening at 9:00 pm on the stage of Wellin Auditorium at Hamilton College.

The concert will feature new music written by “ Doc” Woods this past summer, and will also introduce two funky chamber jazz pieces for string Quartet. “Jazz is not limited to traditional instruments,”woods said. “Violins, violas, cellos, and more can be used to present this expansive genre of music.”

“I’m always delighted to present some of CNYs best musicians in my concerts. We will also feature renown drummer and percussionist Jakubu Griffin from New York City”, said Woods.

The concert is free and open to the public.

