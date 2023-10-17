Update – Israeli Woman Condemns Netanyahu Government

Editor’s Note: Elinor Carin is an Israeli citizen whom I had the pleasure of training with and living with in NYC in the mid to late 70’s. We studied Shiatsu, energy medicine and meridian therapy from Wataru Ohashi. We were the best students in the class and always worked together. We ended up living together in the East Village on 7th St. and Tompkins Square Park and shared the apartment into the 80’s. Eli has lived in Israel since she returned in 1988. We have remained friends. I recently reached out. Eli has been sending updates since the original post. She is our citizen correspondent.

Sunday October 15

The chaos is going strong. Our criminal government allocating moneys to the illegal settlements, allowing these monsters to raid and kill innocent Arab villagers. They are as bad as the Hamas. Then we wonder why there are demonstrations against Israel and New haters. What damage and destruction! Not to mention the spiritual harm, that will stay with our people for generations to come. How the mighty have fallen. My heart is heavy with grief and sorrow.

Monday October 16

The following is very frightening: The Israeli minister of communication and media, Keree, is now blaming the citizens for the catastrophe that befell us. Cyber companies in his service are sending threats towards those who dare expose the blunders of this government. Some are subject to police brutality and the Bibi cult followers. Keree is determined to pass laws that will halt any criticism against this government’s lawlessness. He wants to have a free hand to incarcerate civilians who offend the national moral. REMINDS ANYONE OF NORTH KOREA for instance? Please spread this around, because this ongoing war could seal the final stage of turning Israel into a theocratic dictatorship.!