October 17- Representatives from NYSNA organized a protest today in the shadow of Utica’s new Wynn Hospital at the corner of State Street and Lafayette. The protesters spoke out against MVHS’s plan to open up the new health care facility with too few nurses. Organizers say this is an ongoing problem that results in overwork of nursing staff and puts patients care in jeopardy. Organizers also indicated pay cuts were forthcoming, further jeopardizing the welfare of nursing staff.

Share this: Facebook

X