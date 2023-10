Washington, DC — Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) commented on the Progressive-left, Syracuse Democratic Socialists anti-Semitic demonstration outside of the Syracuse Federal Building, today at 4:00 PM:

“The DSA denies the Holocaust, denies Hamas terror, & denies the right of Israel to exist as a nation. The nexus of, DSA Socialist ↔ anti-Semitism ↔ Progressives, is devoid of all human morality & decency. We don’t want them in NY-22,” said Congressman Brandon Williams.