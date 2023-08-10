Broadway Utica
Volunteers survive car crashing into building at Hope House

Three brave volunteers immediately returned to serving the community after surviving a car crashing into their building. 

In the first photo, from left to right: Joey Hill  Hope House volunteer, Leon of Inserra Property management and David Inserra narrowly escaped being struck by the car in the background of the second photo. Assumed to be stolen, the car crashed through the fence at South and Steuben then careened through the parking lot, smashed into the wall where damage can be seen, then ricocheted off of the wall, narrowly missing the men finishing up their paint job. The extent of the damage to the wall is clearly visible in the second photo, below. The photo showing the car also shows a beam of light shining upon Leon. One might think his Guardian Angel was still around.

 

 

 

