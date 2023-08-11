Women’s Fund sponsors $5,000 grants available to women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties

Deadline for Applications Friday, September 29, 2023

The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in cooperation with Baird

Private Wealth Management and Griffiss Institute is sponsoring four $5,000 grants for a total of $20,000 to women in business in Herkimer and Oneida Counties. The businesses must be at least 51 percent women-owned and have been in existence for one year or more. The deadline for applying is Friday, September 29, 2023. The application is available at womensfundhoc.org.“We are incredibly excited to offer this opportunity to women in our area for a second year in a row,” commented Janet Richmond, president of the Board of Directors of The Women’s Fund. “For more than 25 years we have been able, through the generosity of our donors, to provide economic, educational and growth opportunities for women and girls. The goal of this Women Investing In Women initiative is to continue to support women-owned businesses in our communities. We know women business owners are making a difference for women and families in our area and contributing to our region’s economy.”

The grant initiative began last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Women’s Fund. The Women’s Fund Board of Directors recognizes that supporting women entrepreneurs helps to lift up and move forward women and girls in the area.

“We are thrilled to offer this $5,000 grant initiative again this year,” noted Ellen Rainey, secretary of the WF Board of Directors and the committee chair for the grants. “Last year we received 58 applications from women in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. It was an incredible response and the variety of women-owned businesses that applied was inspiring. We are hoping we get an even greater response this year.We have kept in touch with last year’s recipients, and they have all reported back how much the grant has helped enhance and expand their businesses. They also reported how many connections they have made because of the grants, the publicity and the connectivity of the women involved in this initiative.”

“We are proud to partner again with The Women’s Fund to support and empower women

entrepreneurs,” said Heather Hage, President and CEO of Griffiss Institute. “These grants are designed to uplift and propel women-owned businesses to new heights. By providing financial support, we aim to attract, develop, and foster success of women in our community, while contributing to the growth and vitality of the Mohawk Valley startup ecosystem. Together, we are investing in the future of women-owned businesses and creating opportunities for lasting impact.”

Baird Private Wealth Management with offices in New Hartford, New York is a major contributor to the grant initiative. Baird became involved last year and has demonstrated their ongoing commitment to changing the lives of women in the area.

“We are very pleased to partner with The Women’s Fund and Griffiss Institute to support Women Investing In Women,” stated Michele Sheridan, Director and Certified Financial Planner at Baird.

“Women can face a number of barriers as they work to become successful business owners. One of our goals at Baird is to help reduce those barriers and find ways to support women-owned businesses and their growth.”

The grant application is open to women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties and can be found on The Women’s Fund website at womensfundhoc.org. The application deadline is Friday, September 29, 2023. There are four $5,000 grants available which will be awarded in November 2023.

Funds may be used for equipment, hardware/software, consulting services, training, education, and marketing. More details are available on the website at http://www.womensfundhoc.org.

