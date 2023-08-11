Broadway Utica
Mosaic Health staff members guests on “The Hot Seat”

On Thursday, August 10, Phoenix Radio’s show “The Hot Seat” featured three special guests, pictured. From left to right are Mosaic Health medical and mental health care professionals Marian Thompson, DNP, Debbie Hamell-Palmer LMSW and Dr. Cynthia Jones, MD. 
 
These three healthcare providers are part of a staff dedicated to offering thorough care to patients in a high-need area of the Mohawk Valley. The mission statement on their website reads, “The mission of Mosaic Health is to provide access to compassionate, individualized health care and wellness-related education regardless of financial, cultural, or social barriers.” 
 
 
 
 
 
 
