NAACP reactivates youth programs, encourages local students to be “game changers”

Calling all students!

Effective immediately, the local branch of the NAACP is reactivating its Youth Programs, which consist of College Chapters, Youth Councils, and the ACT-SO program.

The branch is growing the next generation of Civil Rights leaders. Our Youth programs focus on hosting forums, health awareness events, documentary viewings, membership and voter registration drives and collaborative Twitter parties.

Building strong youth and young adult leaders is one of the objectives of the NAACP. We accomplish this by expanding and engaging the capabilities of our youth.

Youth responders and adults will be publicly recognized.

For more information:

National Assocation for the Advancement of Colored People

Utica Oneida Branch 2167

P.O. Box 236

Utica, New York 13503

Edward Jackson, @ 315 724 2502/315 922 0482

Jacked075@gmail.com