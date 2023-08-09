Community Foundation announces Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund awards

The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund, created by Becky and Mark Kogut to honor the memory of their daughter, has awarded $9,500 to five nonprofit organizations in Herkimer and Oneida counties.

The Koguts established the donor-advised fund in 2013 at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to support community organizations that share Alexandra’s kindness and passions. Over the last decade, the fund has awarded several grants each year to honor Alexandra’s memory and make sure that her spirit lives on. Grants awarded through the fund are geared toward programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children.

In the latest round of funding, five organizations received grants:

Big Moose Fish & Game Club – Youth Training Program

Clinton Youth Foundation – Lifeguard (Re)Certification Program and Aquatics and Water Safety Instruction Training

The House of the Good Shepherd – Kinship Foster Care Program in memory of Josh Zbytniewski

Thea Bowman House – Reading Rockets Program

Utica Public Library – Board Book and Children’s Nonfiction Book Upgrades

Since inception, the fund has awarded more than 50 grants totaling over $58,000.

“The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund’s dedication to transforming the lives of vulnerable children is truly commendable,” said Laura DeStefanis, director of philanthropy, marketing & communications at The House of the Good Shepherd. “Their support has not only strengthened our Kinship Foster Care Program but also ignited hope in the hearts of countless families by providing the necessary resources and support to ensure that children who have faced difficult circumstances thrive while in the care of their extended family.”

To learn more about the fund and to donate, visit foundationhoc.org/kogut.