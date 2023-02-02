Violinist Tessa Lark performs at Hamilton College on Friday, Feb. 10

Clinton, NY: Violinist Tessa Lark continues the performing arts series on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. Accompanied by pianist Andrew Armstrong, Lark will perform several pieces by Belgian composer and violinist Eugène Ysaÿe, Claude Debussy’s Violin Sonata, and Henryk Wieniawski’s, Polonaise de Concert, Op. 4.

Lark is one of the most captivating artistic voices of our time, consistently praised by critics and audiences for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance. In 2020 she was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category and received one of Lincoln Center’s prestigious Emerging Artist Awards, the special Hunt Family Award.

A budding superstar in the classical realm, she is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with programming that includes Appalachian and bluegrass music and inspiring composers to write for her.

In addition to Tessa’s performance schedule, she was recently named Artistic Director Designate of Musical Masterworks, a chamber music presenter in Old Lyme, CT, for the 2021-22 season, and will assume the role of Artistic Director on July 1, 2022. Tessa is also a champion of young aspiring artists and supports the next generation of musicians through her work as Co-host/Creative ofNPR’s From the Top, the premier radio showcase for the nation’s most talented young musicians; andas Mentor and board member of the Irving M. Klein International Strings Competition.

Praised by critics for his passionate expression and dazzling technique, pianist Andrew Armstrong has delighted audiences across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the United States, including performances at Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, and Warsaw’s National Philharmonic.

Armstrong commands a concerto repertoire of more than 55 works, and has performed with such conductors as Peter Oundjian, Itzhak Perlman, Günther Herbig, Stefan Sanderling, Jean-Marie Zeitouni, and Stanislaw Skrowaczewski. As a chamber musician he has appeared with the Elias, Alexander, American and Manhattan string quartets, and as a member of the Caramoor Virtuosi, Boston Chamber Music Society, Seattle Chamber Music Society, and Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, and $5 for students.

For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit http://www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

Photo: Tessa Lark. Photo credit: Lauren Desberg