Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold

By Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold.

“With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend, many Oneida County residents will be at risk,” Picente said. “We are working diligently with our partners at the Rescue Mission to make sure those who do not have shelter are cared for. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, and complement other such services provided by places like the Cornerstone Community Church, we have taken the unprecedented action of opening our County Office Building to offer respite to those in need.”

The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services (DFCS) has set the warming center up as a seating area on the first floor of the County Office Building, which is located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica. It will operate from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2023.

Individuals utilizing the warming center will have access to restrooms, but no beds or bedding will be provided. DFCS is coordinating this effort with the Rescue Mission of Utica, which operates its own 24/7 warming center on behalf of the county located at 205 Rutger Street. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will be providing security for the warming center at the County Office Building.

