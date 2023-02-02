Exclusive behind the scenes tours at the Oneida County History Center announced

Scheduled for Saturday, February 18, at 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m. and March 4, 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Like many museums, the Oneida County History Center has more artifacts than can be displayed in its exhibit gallery. Journey behind the scenes and explore the best-kept secrets hidden in storage. These tours offer a rare and intimate peek into seldom-seen museum collections. Tickets are $7 for History Center members and $12 for non-members. Space is limited. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. Visit https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html for tickets and details.

The History Center cares for a growing collection of over 250,000 documents and books, thousands of images including photographs, paintings, slides, drawings, and thousands of artifacts. Many are rare collection items that are not frequently seen on exhibit. A few of the treasures you might see on the tour include: vintage hats, Utica-made Whites pottery, early American glass, historic maps, paintings, Civil War uniforms, and even a cannonball found on the Oriskany Battlefield. This unique opportunity offers a chance to discover the extraordinary holdings of the History Center in an up-close and personal setting and can be customized for small groups. Due to the constraints of the tour, it is recommended for ages twelve and up.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.