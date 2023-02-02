Broadway Utica
AnnouncementLocal News

Picente Statement on Gov. Hochul’s Budget Proposal

“Governor Hochul’s budget proposal will absolutely decimate local governments by hijacking $1 billion of federal funds meant to help us offset Medicaid costs. This incomprehensible decision to pocket our Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program (eFMAP) money will cost the taxpayers of Oneida County more than $7.6 million and completely flies in the face of the intention of the Affordable Care Act. I am dismayed by this egregious act that can lead to higher property taxes and drive up the cost of homeownership and rent for our residents.”

