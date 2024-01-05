Utica to Host January 6th Commemoration Vigil: Never Forget; Never Again

Utica to Host January 6th Commemoration Vigil Tomorrow. Commit to Memory and Prevention.

The community is invited to join IMV for a vigil commemorating January 6th in Utica: Join us on Saturday, January 6th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm—participants are encouraged to arrive by 12:15 pm, as media coverage may begin early.

A collective moment of silence is scheduled for 12:49 pm, coinciding with the time the Capitol was first compromised. Location: Utica Police Department (413 Oriskany Street W.) This solemn gathering marks the third anniversary of the tragic assault on the US Capitol. We aim to pay tribute to the valiant officers who bravely defended our nation’s democratic principles. The moment of silence at 12:49 pm serves as a reminder of the exact time when the Capitol’s security was breached.

BACKGROUND: The events of January 6, 2021, instigated by then-President Donald Trump, saw over a thousand rioters storm the US Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the presidential election results. The rioters, some armed with lethal weapons, violently clashed with law enforcement, leaving more than 140 officers with severe injuries and resulting in five fatalities. Trump has denigrated the defending officers, labeling them as “thugs,” “cowards,” and “murderers,” and has stated his intention to pardon many of the riot participants should he be reelected.

The vigil is an opportunity for us to peacefully condemn acts of political violence, reaffirm our commitment to the constitution, and recognize the sacrifices of law enforcement officers who risked their lives for the sake of our democracy.

We encourage you to bring your loved ones. Dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

Items to bring include: American flags and placards with messages such as “Jan. 6th: Never Forget,” “Peaceful Transfer of Power – No Violence,” “Jan. 6th: Never Again,” and supportive statements like “We Support the Rule of Law,” “We Support Law Enforcement,” or “We Support Public Servants.”

Parking Information: Available around the police station, with additional spaces at the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center across the street.

Indivisible Mohawk Valley (IMV) is a grassroots organization dedicated to fostering inclusive democracy through the power of local activism. Operating in Oneida and Herkimer Counties, IMV aims to make political engagement accessible and engaging for community members by breaking it down into approachable, manageable actions. With a focus on electing progressive candidates at local, state, and federal levels, IMV members are deeply involved in the electoral process, understanding that elections have significant repercussions on shaping policy and societal direction. By promoting strong leadership within their ranks and building a robust network of activists, IMV works tirelessly to strengthen the movement for a real democracy that truly represents all voices. About IMV Their mission is multi-fold yet singular in its ultimate vision: to create a democracy of the people, by the people, for the people, where everyone has an equal stake. IMV stands firm against exclusion and division, emphasizing defeating the “MAGA” mentality and ensuring the preservation of democratic values. Embodying their commitment to social justice, they support the YWCA Mohawk Valley’s cause to abolish racism, empower women, and uphold the principles of peace, justice, freedom, and dignity. IMV’s agenda aligns solidly with contemporary progressive aspirations – fostering a society that thrives on equality, active citizen involvement, and the empowerment of traditionally marginalized communities.

