Residents of Utica, NY Gather to Remember Capitol Attack

On Saturday, a group of 40 determined citizens from Utica, New York, congregated on Oriskany Street outside the local police station for a poignant Remembrance Vigil. This gathering was to commemorate the third anniversary of the tragic attack on the US Capitol Building, an event that has etched itself into the annals of American history.

Participants at the vigil conducted a solemn moment of silence at exactly 12:49pm, which symbolized the exact time when rioters first breached the Capitol on that fateful day three years ago. This act of remembrance paid tribute to the heroism displayed by law enforcement officers who courageously protected the pillars of American democracy amidst chaos and violence.

On January 6th, a mob armed with deadly weapons savagely assaulted police, wielding metal bars, flagpoles, and various other implements. The riot resulted in over 140 officers sustaining serious injuries and the death of five brave souls. Former President Donald Trump has controversially disparaged these officers, labeling them as “thugs,” “cowards,” and “murderers.” Moreover, Trump has stated the intent to pardon many of his supporters involved in the assault, should he be re-elected for another presidential term.

During the vigil in Utica, attendees held high the signs featuring the names and photos of the fallen officers. Their messages were clear and impactful with phrases such as “The Big Lie Kills,” “Always Remember January 6th,” “A day that will live in infamy,” and “Thank you Capitol Police.” These banners not only served to honor the lost, but also to reaffirm their commitment to the truth.

Diane Berry, a local resident, earnestly expressed the collective sentiment by declaring, “We support the Constitution. We support the rule of law. We support the peaceful transfer of power. The January 6th Insurrection was a direct attack on all of those.”

Another citizen, Jill Farnham-Us from Herkimer, shared her personal impetus for participating, saying, “I showed up today because I chose peace over violence. We live in America, a country where we all like to have our voices be heard. I do that by voting and attending peaceful actions.”

The vigil in Utica mirrored countless other remembrances held across the nation, as Americans continue to come to terms with the events of January 6th and strive to uphold the principles of democracy. This anniversary serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions and the ever-present need for vigilance against forces that would seek to undermine them.

Share this: Facebook

X

