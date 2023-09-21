Utica Mayoral Forum – September 19, 2023 at MVCC

by Natalie Williams

The Mayoral Candidates: Celeste Friend, Mike Galime, and Bob Cardillo were at the podium; and addressed many issues facing our city.

Among the topics covered were: Dormant Properties, Diversity in Professional Development, What they might do with $60 million in ARPA funds, Lead Poisoning, Public Safety, Ambulance and Fire Services, A Downtown Casino – { all agreed to a ‘No’ on that…}, and Fixing Utica’s Neighborhoods.

All seemed to have good ideas and appeared to be competent decision makers.

A Write-In Candidate – Courtney Muhammad was also present in the auditorium.

More information on these candidates can be found at:

healutica.com

https://www.uticaforall.com/

https://mikeforutica.com/

https://www. bobcardilloformayor.com/