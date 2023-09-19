Better Together Teams with Kelberman to Present 2023 Community and Fun Night

Better Together, a local support group for parents and caregivers who have children with disabilities, is excited to partner with Kelberman and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department to present the 3rd Annual Community and Fun Night, to take place from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, September 29th at Redeemer Church, located at 931 Herkimer Road in Utica. People of all abilities and ages and their families or caregivers are encouraged to attend a FREE night of family fun and networking. Agencies and organizations that provide support within the community will also highlight their programs and initiatives that serve local families. This event is free and open to the public and will include food and family fun. Please contact Kathy Caruso at kathyjocaruso@gmail.com for more information.

