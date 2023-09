Mohawk Valley Community College will host its annual International Festival from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Alumni College Center Snack Bar at the Utica Campus. Admission is free.

The festival is a chance for MVCC’s international students to share their heritage through displays, music, fashion, art, and more. All are welcome. For more information, contact the Events Office at 315-731-5721 or email boxoffice@mvcc.edu.