2024 Boilermaker Special Registration Event Starts Saturday

Registration is Open to the General Public for Nine Days

Registration Opens Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Registration ends Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. for any of the 2024 races.

Traditional registration periods will open in Jan./Feb. 2024.

Race day is Sunday, July 14, 2024.

UTICA- The Boilermaker Road Race will open a special registration period on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. officials announced.

In honor of Race Director Jim Stasaitis’ 71st birthday, runners will be able to register for the 15K race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, or the 5K race presented by Utica National. Both races are slated to take place on the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2024. The limited-time registration period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, is open to the general public, allowing everyone the chance to register before prices rise in 2024.

“We had a special loyalty registration event in August that was open to people who registered for the 2023 Boilermaker,” Stasaitis said. “This limited-time offer gives everyone the opportunity to register for the races before registration opens in earnest next January.”

In addition to a lower price than January’s registration period, this special registration period will allow runners to lock in their spots in the field. “Last year, both events sold out well in advance of race day, and we’ve had many people contact us wanting to make sure they don’t get closed out of the 2024 event,” Stasaitis explained. “We chose this week as a fun way to celebrate my birthday, but this year, I’m providing the gifts.”

Stasaitis also mentioned the importance of registering before the Sunday, Oct. 1 deadline. “This is the earliest we’ve ever opened up registration to the general public, but we won’t be opening registration again until January 2024,” he said. “So whether someone is signing up for the race or purchasing a spot in the race as a Christmas or birthday gift, once this sale is over, people will have to wait.”

Anyone wishing to register for the event should go to www.boilermaker.com.

####