A Brand New 4-H Year Begins in Oneida County

Contact: Lisa Farney // (315) 736-3394 ext. 122 // lb553@cornell.edu

Lets kick off the new 4-H year in style on October 1st !

What is “4-H” you may ask yourself? 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. We work hard to ensure young people, ages 5-19, are empowered, confident, hard-working, determined, responsible, and compassionate – seeing a world beyond themselves so that they have the life-long skills to succeed in college and career. Oneida County 4-H offers hands-on opportunities in animal science, equine programs, art, and so much more!

The 2023-2024 4-H enrollment starts on October 1st. Those interested can go

to https://cceoneida.com/4-h-youth-development and register to become an Oneida County 4-H member. The cost to join 4-H is $20 with a maximum of $40 per family (a family is defined as two or more youth. Adults do not count). Oneida County 4-H is also looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers who want to positively impact local youth and youth programming in their county! Those interested can go online to https://cceoneida.com/4-h-youth- development and register today!

To celebrate the brand new 2023-2024 4-H year, Oneida County 4-H will host an Open House on October 9th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at Runnings in Rome! There will be crafts and activities for ALL AGES! There also will be a chance to pet and visit with a calf!

If you have questions regarding 4-H or how to enroll, contact Casey at (315) 736-3394 ext. 108 or cch244@cornell.edu.