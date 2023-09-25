Utica Children’s Museum Participating in “Our World: Worldwide Day of Play” on September 30

Global play event presented by Nickelodeon and the Association of Children’s Museums

22 September 2023 —Today, the Utica Children’s Museum announces their participation in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play on September 30, 2023. As a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, this event is focused on getting kids and their families up, out, and playing around.

Utica Children’s Museum will participate by hosting an event focused on play:

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Where: 106 Memorial Parkway, Utica – Rain or shine

(site of the new Children’s Museum, event will be held outdoors and in

ICAN’s Community Room)

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

The event is FREE and open to the public. Various activities will be provided by:

• Utica Children’s Museum’s Mobile Museum

• Former museum board member and retired chemistry professor Celia Domser

• Sister Teoka from The Spot for Fitness Wellness and Health

• Future Engineers Club from Mohawk Valley Community College

• Levitt AMP Utica Music Series

PLUS, two “Learn to Draw Spongebob” classes will be held by Joe Mandia, a New Hartford resident and CG Animation Director for Nickelodeon Animation! Pre-registration required for children 6+, 10 openings per time slot – 11:30am or 1:00pm.

Children and families are also invited to participate in this event by sharing the power of play on the organization’s social media platforms. By amplifying our voice via social media, the community can learn about the importance the role of play has in mental health, wellness, and socio-emotional growth.

“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people’s lives in museums, schools, homes, and beyond,” states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums.

“ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children’s museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”

Utica Children’s Museum Director Donna Migliaccio adds, “The work we are doing in the creation of our all-new museum space and for the Day of Play is another great way for us to put Utica on the map as a part of a greater picture of why children’s museums and PLAY are so important to the health and success of our community’s children.”

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. As part of a network of more than 300 ACM member children’s museums who reach millions of families in North America, and the more than 1,000 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that ACM manages, Utica Children’s Museum is a vital collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.

For a list of all participating Our World: Worldwide Day of Play events and more information about the initiative, please visit www.childrensmuseums.org/ dayofplay

###

About Association of Children’s Museums (ACM)

ACM is the foremost professional society supporting children’s museums in developing rich environments that stimulate children’s natural playfulness, curiosity, and creativity. With more than 470 members in all 50 states and in 19 countries, ACM champions children’s museums and together enrich the lives of children worldwide. As a global leader, advocate, and resource for the field, ACM and our member organizations strive to build a better world for children and serve over 30 million visitors annually. Started in 1962, ACM recently marked its 60th year of impactful service to children, families, and children’s museums.”

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.