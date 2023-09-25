Solo exhibition to feature Rainer Maria Wehner at 4 Elements Studio

The public is invited to view the solo exhibition of local artist Rainer Maria

Wehner at 4 Elements Studio satellite gallery The Westwood located at 167 Genesee

St. Utica. The exhibition can be viewed Monday- Friday, 8am-7pm, Saturday

10am-5pm, Sunday, 10am-3pm. This solo exhibition is a collection of mixed media

containing images of x-rays and of body scans from airports. The exhibition will be

available for viewing from October 16- November 26, 2023.

Artist Bio:

Rainer Maria Wehner, born in Munich, Germany, received his MFA degree from the

Academy of Fine Arts in Karlsruhe and Art History at the University of Karlsruhe in

Germany, lived and worked for a year in New Zealand and since 2003 is a permanent

resident of New York State.

He taught at two High schools in Germany for two years.

Based on the museum collection at the State Museum in Karlsruhe he successfully

developed and taught a course in experimental art for nine years. He moved to

Berlin to work in the Bildhauer Werkstatt, an international workspace for artists. For

the artist-in-residence program at Sculpture Space he moved to Utica. During this

residency he was invited to give lectures to the students, faculty and the public at

Syracuse University, Pratt-MWP and Hamilton College.

After several years of teaching at Cazenovia College, working at the Munson Williams

Proctor Museum, he worked at Syracuse University at the Warehouse Gallery/Point of

Contact Gallery and now teaches Art at State University of New York.

Wehner’s work has been exhibited in Germany, France and Italy and in the USA.

Multiple monographs and catalogs were published in Germany and one in the US.

Works in public can be seen at Rome, NY Griffiss Sculpture Park, Utica College in

Utica NY, OCC Oneida College in Syracuse.

Artist Statement

“For the last twenty years I have worked with welded steel, fluorescent light, x-rays,

film transparencies and drawings. My personal involvement with x-rays demonstrates

human intimacy in a technical and growing virtual world. Combined with the

fragmented unreadable text of old testamentary prophecy and the luminous images

they are a metaphor for the interaction of human spirit and archetypes. The

drawings are executed on transparent paper or mylar worked from both sides and

loosely hung in heavy steel box frames with glass panes. The unusual dimensions

turn the two-dimensional work through its physical appearance into sculptural

objects.”

~ Rainer Maria Wehner

About 4 Elements Studio

4 Elements Studio is a non-profit community arts center in downtown Utica, offering

artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with

special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and

enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized

programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, workspaces and

other artistic resources. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, please visit

www.4elementsstudio.org.Rainer PR

