Hotel Transylvania Weekends at Water’s Edge Inn in Old Forge, NY

OLD FORGE, NY…Water’s Edge Inn in Old Forge will be transformed into Hotel

Transylvania for Friday and Saturday, October 13 & 14, and October 20 & 21 for fun-filled family weekends of Halloween activities for all ages!

The Halloween festivities will include coloring contests, door decorating contests, a

Haunted House all weekend, Halloween games, trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating,

costume contests, and more. A complimentary continental breakfast will be served on

Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday will

conclude with a Halloween Treats & Witches Brew Halloween Punch.

“Hotel Transylvania is always a lot of fun for kids and adults,” Katie Wojdyla, Water’s

Edge Inn Director of Marketing said, “Fall is a great time of year in the Adirondacks. The

popular Hotel Transylvania weekends are a fun way for families to get in the Halloween

spirit! We encourage guests to make reservations early to avoid being left out!”

Reservations must be made in advance by calling (315) 369-2484 or online at

WatersEdgeInn.com.

Water’s Edge Inn is the premier lakefront Adirondack lodging destination located directly

across the street from Water Safari in the heart of Old Forge at 3188 State Route 28,

Old Forge NY. The idyllic setting and abundant amenities make Water’s Edge Inn the

perfect destination for an Adirondack vacation. Open all year, the hotel features guest

rooms, luxury suites, a heated indoor pool, a sauna, and more!