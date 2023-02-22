Utica Children’s Museum’s Mobile Museum offering free play at Val Bialas this week

Utica, NY :The Mobile Museum hits the road this week to bring free, fun play and activities to kids and families. It will be at Val Bialas in the upstairs chalet two days this week during the City of Utica’s Winter Break Programming.

Thursday, February 23rd, 3-5pm

Friday, February 24th, 1-3pm

Visitors can enjoy building structures with the large blocks of the Imagination Playground, fun “gravity defying” Spin Chairs, constructing shapes with Polygon Octoplay, playing Giant Connect Four, testing their balance on Wobble Boards and Coloring Sheets

The Mobile Museum activities for the week are supported by Berkshire Bank – a longtime partner of programming at the Utica Children’s Museum.

The Mobile Museum had its official “roll out” in November 2021 and throughout 2022 it participated in close to three dozen community events throughout the region, bringing activity and joy to children and families when many events and festivals were back in-person.

The brand new Children’s Museum is currently under construction at 106 Memorial Parkway and is slated to open in approximately one year. The glass rotunda on the south side of the building is nearing external completion.