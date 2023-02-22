Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund accepting applications from graduating seniors

To ensure that the legacy of Hinckley teen Connor Lynskey lives on, scholarships are awarded each year in his name through the Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Scholarship awards are open to graduating Holland Patent Central School seniors, as well as graduating seniors from high schools in Oneida and Herkimer counties. Applications will be accepted now through March 31, 2023, for the following scholarships:

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Academic Award for Holland Patent

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Academic Award for Oneida/Herkimer counties

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Athletic/Character Award for Holland Patent

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Athletic/Character Award for Oneida/Herkimer counties

Joey R. Ventura Tradesman Award

Interested applicants should visit foundationhoc.org/connor to view eligibility and apply online.

The scholarship fund was established in memory of Connor, a 2017 Holland Patent Central School District graduate and pre-med student who was killed by a drunk driver on August 11, 2018. The scholarship fund aims to keep his memory alive and assist medical and high school students in furthering their education.

The fund awarded $12,550 in 2022, supporting graduating high school seniors headed for a variety of four-year institutions, as well as additional awards to students enrolled in the Upstate College of Medicine Early Assurance Program, with an emphasis on assisting students in the Rural Medical Doctor program. Connor was enrolled in this program and planned to become a rural doctor upon completion of his studies.

“When we lost Connor, our family decided to start a scholarship to keep his memory alive,” said Connor’s uncle Don Lynskey. “Soon after that, a close friend suggested that since Connor was an avid athlete and runner, we should create a run and walk in his memory. That was the beginning of Connor’s Way Run/Walk and the source for continuing his memorial scholarship program year after year.”

The scholarship program is funded by the annual Connor’s Way 5-Mile Scenic Memorial Run/Walk in Hinckley, NY, which follows the route that Connor used to run. The 6th annual run/walk will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Registration details will be announced soon on www.connorsway.com.