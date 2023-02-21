State Troopers and Oriskany police endorse Carville for Oneida County D.A.

Utica, NY: Assistant District Attorney Todd Carville has been endorsed by two law enforcement organizations in his campaign for Oneida County District Attorney. The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers and Oriskany Police Department Benevolent Association have both released letters affirming their members’ strong support for Carville.

A Republican and lifelong resident of Oneida County, Carville announced his candidacy for District Attorney in December. He is a 20-year veteran of the D.A.’s Office who currently serves as Chief of the Homicide Bureau.

The Troopers PBA stated, “It is with careful consideration that the NYSTPBA is endorsing Todd Carville for election as Oneida County District Attorney. The NYSTPBA is confident that Todd Carville is the best candidate for Oneida County District Attorney.” The organization represents more than 7,000 retired and uniformed members of the New York State Police from the rank of Trooper through the rank of Major.

The Oriskany PBA stated in their letter to Carville, “This endorsement is based on your tenure and extensive professional experience and expertise from being a prosecutor for the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. We also recognize your unwavering support for all Oneida County law enforcement agencies and the police officers who work to keep our communities safe.” The organization represents the men and women of the Oriskany Police Department.

Since joining the District Attorney’s Office in 2003, Carville has worked alongside law enforcement while handling over 1000 felony cases. He has taken more than 25 felony cases to trial, winning convictions in cases for murder, attempted murder, robbery, burglary, rape, gun crimes and more.

“It’s an honor to earn endorsements from the brave men and women of the State Troopers and Oriskany Police,” said Carville. “They put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our communities. I look forward to continuing to work together with them to keep Oneida County safe.”

Carville, 45, was born and raised in Utica and is a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Colgate University and the Syracuse University College of Law. He lives in Utica with his wife, Mary, a 2nd grade teacher at Notre Dame Elementary, and their four children. He has given back to our community as a coach for youth basketball and baseball and as Parish Council President at St. Mark’s for the past 15 years.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Incumbent District Attorney Scott McNamara has announced that he is not running for re-election.