Mohawk Valley Latino Association celebrates the independence day of the Dominican Republic

UTICA, NY: The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. has partnered again with the

Dominican Cultural Committee in Utica, New York to celebrate the Dominican communities in the Mohawk Valley. This cultural event bring will the Dominican residents in the Mohawk Valley and other communities together to celebrate the 179 th anniversary of the Independence of Dominican Republic.

Among the activities that will be presented are the singing of the Dominican Republic and United States of America national anthems, presentation about DR’s food and

music to enjoy, raffles and dance contest, the guest speaker is Mr. German Ramirez,

Jr., TODOS SOMOS DR, Member, an organization that promotes the Dominican

Republic’s rich customs, policies and strengths in all communities living outside of their country.

Those interested in obtaining more information can contact by calling the offices of

the Mohawk Valley Latino Association (315) 864 8419.

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association was established to improve the standards of living for

Latino residents of the Mohawk Valley through various services that will educate and

empower them; to achieve awareness amongst the different cultures of the Mohawk Valley;

and to help shape the minds of our youth and demonstrate to them the great opportunities

available within the Mohawk Valley and our Nation. For more information, calls can be made

to 315-864-8419 or email us at mvla@mvlautica.org.