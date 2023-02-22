Tenth annual Seuss Saturday March 11, 2023

Whether you are a long-time fan of Dr. Seuss stories, or have yet to be introduced to his classic books, all are invited to ‘Seuss Saturday’ in Hamilton, NY. Join us on Saturday, March 11th as we celebrate Seuss stories old and new!

There will be a variety of activities for all ages at different times and locations throughout the village. Come to just one, or come to them all! Admission to the day’s programs and activities is free.

Seuss Saturday Schedule of Events

10:30 a.m. — Hamilton Public Library [13 Broad Street]

We will kick off the celebrations by making a public declaration establishing Seuss Saturday 2022! A special story time will follow the proclamation as well as crafts and games.

11:30 a.m. — Arts at the Palace [19 Utica Street]

Head over to the Palace Theater for a LIVE Seussi-cal sing-a-long with Jenni Larchar of Jenni’s Music Studio! Kids of all ages are welcome to sing and dance along.

12:30 p.m. — Hamilton Movie Theater [7 Lebanon Street]

Next, it’s time for lunch and a movie! Enjoy FREE pizza from Oliveri’s Pizzeria (sponsored by Community Memorial Hospital) while watching the FREE showing of the 2003 “The Cat in the Hat” (sponsored by the Colgate Bookstore).