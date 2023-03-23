Ustate Caring Partners’ Pieces of Heart Exhibition opens at Kirkland Art Center April 1

Clinton, NY: Join us for the opening reception of the Pieces of HeART exhibition on April 1, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kirkland Art Center located at 9 1/2 E Park Row, Clinton, NY. Food will be provided courtesy of Holland Farms and She Fancy Cheese Boards. The reception is free to the public.

Pieces of HeART is a creative art expression program of Upstate Caring Partners, featuring artistic works in a variety of media. Multitalented adult artists, ranging in age and ability, create art with a common goal of self-expression. Creative expression provides artists an outlet to present their thoughts and feelings and improves overall well-being.

This exhibit will feature a collection of 20 collaborative paintings from 15 different artists. An assortment of pottery pieces, from over twenty different artists, will also be on display. Art will be for sale.

“The Kirkland Art Center has been a major supporter of our program since its inception,” said Samantha Hallenbeck, Recreation Therapy Specialist and exhibit curator for Upstate Caring Partners. “We are beyond excited to bring our large-scale collaborative pieces to their beautiful space. Each piece was completed through unique techniques and with the use of adaptive tools. Our team and every artist in our program can’t wait to share it with you!”

“The Kirkland Art Center is thrilled to host Pieces of HeART in our gallery this April,” said Sharry Whitney, Interim Executive Director for the Kirkland Art Center. “We look forward to inviting the community in to experience the colorful artwork of Upstate CP’s multitalented artists—a celebration of spring and our common goals of self-expression.”

The exhibit will run through April 25, 2023 during regular business hours or by appointment. Please call the Kirkland Art Center at (315) 853-8871 or visit the website at www.kacny.org for more information.

For more information on the Pieces of HeART program, visit www.upstatecpart.org or follow the Pieces of HeART Instagram page at PiecesOfHeartNY.

Upstate Caring Partners provides innovative programs and services that support and create opportunities for people of all abilities.