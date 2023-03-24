Details of 2023 America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk revealed at Thursday’s kickoff

UTICA: Survivors of heart disease, team captains, sponsors and past top

walkers at America’s Greatest Heart Run &Walk gathered on March 23, at Mastrovito Hyundai

to kick off the event.

“We’re proud to announce that America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will take place on

Saturday, June 17, at Accelerate Sports at 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro,” said Frank

Mastrovito of Mastrovito Hyundai, corporate chair of America’s Greatest Heart Run &Walk

in 2023, and host of the kickoff. “Accelerate is generously hosting us without cost, and we had a successful event there last year, when we returned in person.”

Mastrovito also announced other details of the event:

 Buses will transport participants to Accelerate Sports

 Registration for the 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. on June 17

 The 5K run will begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 17

 Opening ceremonies for the 3-mile walk will take place at 9 a.m.

 The Healthy for Good Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Accelerate Sports, with

health screenings provided by MVHS

 The Heart Telethon will take place on WKTV on Friday, June 16, from noon to 8 p.m., and

from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17.

 The WIBX Heart Radiothon and Treadmill Challenge will take place on Friday, June 16,

from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 There will be a pre-registration on June 14, time and location to be announced, and June

16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Accelerate Sports

Rochelle Luo, a sophomore at PrattMWP, designed three logos for this year’s Heart Run & Walk. They were put out to a public vote, and the design that will be on pins and T-shirts was unveiled at the kickoff.

“My professor, Leah Macdonald, graciously reached out to me about designing the 2023 logo for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk,” Luo said. “It was the perfect opportunity for me to learn about logo creation. I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to gain experience and insight from a professional, and I learned immensely from the process. The American Heart Association’s purpose resonated with me and I was determined to create a logo that would hopefully embody that spirit.”

“Heart and brain health are very serious topics in our area,” Mastrovito said. “Everyone

knows someone who has been affected by heart disease or stroke, and I’m happy to lead

the charge on this year’s Heart Run & Walk. We have a lot of support, and I know this

community event will improve the health of our friends and neighbors far into the future.”

“America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk is a time-honored Utica tradition, and it’s great to be kicking off our 2023 event,” said Mike McGraw, Senior Advisor at Strategic Financial

Services, board member of the American Heart Association, and chair of the Expo and

Course Committee for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. “This event provides an amazing opportunity for our community to come together to rally around the American Heart Association

and the work we do in the Mohawk Valley. I’m excited to be involved again this year and can’t wait for another successful weekend.”

To register for the event, go to UticaHeartRunWalk.org. For information, email

heartofutica@heart.org, marianne.hagadorn@heart.org or renee.hartnett@heart.org.

Additional Resources:

 UticaHeartRunWalk.org

