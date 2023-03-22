Upstate Cerebral Palsy changes its name to Upstate Caring Partners to better reflect the diversity of agency services

Utica, NY: Upstate Cerebral Palsy is changing its name to Upstate Caring Partners to better reflect the diversity of services that the agency offers to the Central New York Community and to more broadly represent the individuals whose lives are impacted by its programs.

“Our agency was founded over 70 years ago by individuals from our community who sought to develop services for their loved ones with Cerebral Palsy. As our agency has grown and expanded throughout the years, we have evolved to serve a broad spectrum of individuals with all abilities. Today we employ approximately 1800 full and part time staff at 74 locations across 4 counties, and are the leader in Central New York in providing services to individuals with a wide array of intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Behavioral Health related need. The Upstate Caring Partners name will also have a broader appeal to candidates looking to begin and expand their career with an innovative human services leader in Central New York,” indicates Executive Director, Geno DeCondo.

He adds, “With the Upstate Caring Partners name, we will continue to empower people as we build upon our tradition of innovation in delivering services through evidence-based program models, and we will remain committed to seeking ways to develop services that meet emerging needs in our community.”

For more information on programs and services of Upstate Caring Partners visit our www.UpstateCP.org

Upstate Caring Partners provides innovative programs and services that support and create opportunities for people of all abilities.