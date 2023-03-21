MVCC Cultural Series to host two International Café and Conversation events

Mohawk Valley Community College will host two International Café and Conversation events in the coming weeks as part of the MVCC Cultural Series. Admission to both is free.

Ukraine: Professor Shoshana Keller from Hamilton College and Professor Peter DeSimone from Utica University will discuss the history of Ukraine and the evolving conflict with Russia at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in Wilcox Hall room 225 at the Utica Campus.

United States and Nigeria: Omobonike Odegbami, director of International Student Services at Hamilton College, will talk about growing up in the U.S. and Nigeria and the ways that each country has shaped her life at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Wilcox Hall room 225 at the Utica Campus.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. For more information about the Cultural Series, visit www.mvcc.edu/culture.

