Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces March 19 service

UU Utica Service Description 

March 19, 2023
Rev. Janet Stemmer 
“Why Do You Do That?”
 
Why do you think that? March 19 is my dad’s birthday. Catholics celebrate this day as St. Joseph’s Day; another father. It is an opportunity to reflect on the influences of our early life and consider whether those early lessons still influence us or whether they have been left behind.

 



Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
