Attorney General James stops gun distributors from shipping ghost gun parts into New York

NEW YORK:New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after securing a court order to immediately stop 10 national gun distributors from selling and shipping unfinished frames and receivers, the key components of deadly and untraceable ghost guns, into New York:

“Today’s court order will help protect New York communities and save New Yorkers’ lives. Ghost guns and easy-to-assemble ghost gun kits have caused violence and devastation throughout our state. My office will continue enforcing our commonsense gun laws, promoting public safety, and getting dangerous weapons off our streets.”

In January, Attorney General James filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against those 10 national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or ghost gun parts, to New York consumers. Last June, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against those 10 national gun distributors for selling and shipping ghost gun parts into New York. The case is pending in the Southern District of New York.

The 10 gun distributors banned from shipping ghost gun kits into New York are: Brownells, Inc. (Brownells), Blackhawk Manufacturing Group (80 Percent Arms), Salvo Technologies, Inc. (80 P Builder or 80P Freedom Co), G.S. Performance, LLC (Glockstore), Indie Guns, LLC (Indie Guns), Primary Arms, LLC (Primary Arms), Arm or Ally, LLC (Arm or Ally), Rainier Arms, LLC (Rainier Arms), KM Tactical LLC, and Rock Slide USA, LLC (Rock Slide).