Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Businessperson of the Year awardee

UTICA, NY :The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce ‘Businessperson of the Year’ award, presented by Staffworks, is given annually to an individual who has shown exemplary service to the Chamber and/or community, putting focus on individuals who are dedicated to improving and impacting the business climate of the Greater Utica Area. This year, the Chamber is proud to honor Jennifer Keida, President and CEO of Standard, Heating, Cooling & Insulating as their 2023 Businessperson of the Year.

Jennifer embodies the passion of an artist, the care of a mother, sister, and friend, and the drive of a woman business leader paving the way in a primarily male-dominated industry.

“I am incredibly proud to be the first woman in 20 years to be awarded “Businessperson of the Year.” It feels empowering to know that I have not let stereotypes hold me back in a male dominated industry. And I hope this serves as inspiration for women of all ages to follow their hearts, not gender expectations.”

In addition to Jenn’s passion for her team, her communities, and her family, she is an advocate for heart health and local business supporting the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Heart Association. She served on the board of directors for the Chamber from 2005 – 2012, stepping in as the youngest chairperson in 2010. She’s been serving on the American Heart Association board of directors since 2019 and chaired the Go Red for Women luncheon in 2019 and 2020. As a heart survivor, Jenn is also a passion speaker and advocate for the organization. Jenn consistently encourages her team to attend Chamber events, support the local community, and volunteer whenever possible.

She is also a past recipient of Utica OD’s Top 40 under 40, a past board member of the Building Performance Institute, a current board member of the Building Performance Contractors Association of New York, a presenter at the Northeast Clean Energy for Homes Conference, and a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program Alumnus.

An event to celebrate Jennifer’s accomplishments and contributions to the Greater Utica area will be held on Wednesday, October 18th at Hart’s Hill Inn. Details on tickets and sponsorships will be coming soon.

###

Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization comprised of business and business-oriented members dedicated to the development of a prosperous economic climate that will enhance commercial growth and the quality of life for all who reside in the Greater Utica Area.

www.greateruticachamber.org