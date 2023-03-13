Johnson Park Center reminds public of March 2023 food pantry schedule dates and times

Utica, NY.: Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for March 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain, Snow, or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, March 13, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 14, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, March 20, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 21, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Free Food Giveaway

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

Monday, March 27, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, March 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Follow us on our Website:

https://www.johnsonparkcenter.org/

Follow us on Facebook for updates and more:

https://www.facebook.com/Johnson-Park-Center-216078625103918/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JohnsonParkCtr

Email us at:

info@johnsonparkcenter.org

Thank you for your continued support & Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC).