Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementJohnson Park Center reminds public of March 2023 food pantry schedule dates...
Announcement

Johnson Park Center reminds public of March 2023 food pantry schedule dates and times

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
44

Utica, NY.: Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for March 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain, Snow, or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

  • Monday, March 13, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
  • Tuesday, March 14, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
  • Monday, March 20, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
  • Tuesday, March 21, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Free Food Giveaway

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

  • Monday, March 27, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

  • Tuesday, March 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Follow us on our Website:

https://www.johnsonparkcenter.org/

Follow us on Facebook for updates and more:

https://www.facebook.com/Johnson-Park-Center-216078625103918/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JohnsonParkCtr

Email us at:

info@johnsonparkcenter.org

Thank you for your continued support & Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC).

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces March 19 service
Next article
Broadway Theatre League of Utica announces pop-up shop
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Broadway Theatre League of Utica announces pop-up shop

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0