Broadway Theatre League of Utica announces pop-up shop

UTICA – March 13, 2023: — Broadway Utica is hosting its first ever Pop-Up Shop! A shopping experience like no other. The Pop-Up Shop will be filled with a variety of show banners, signed show posters, playbills, CD’s and more. All items will be of your favorite direct from Broadway tours that have performed in Utica at the Stanley Theatre. Payment will be accepted in the form of Credit Cards, Cash and/or Check. Broadway Utica gift cards cannot be used on these items.

You’re invited to shop Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 22:

Monday, March 13th 10am – 3pm

Tuesday, March 14th 10am – 3pm

Wednesday, March 15th 10am – 6pm

Thursday, March 16th 10am – 6pm

Friday, March 17th 10am – 3pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Monday, March 20th 10am – 3pm

Wednesday, March 22nd 10am – 3pm

Broadway Utica’s Pop-Up Shop will be located at The Broadway Utica Box Office, 258

Genesee St., Lobby Level. (Corner of Genesee Street and Court Street)

“Through the years Broadway Utica has held on to signed show memorabilia, playbills, and

banners. Recently we have decided to do some some spring cleaning and with that said, you can benefit from our “can’t throw that away” phobia, says Carrie LoGalbo- Klepaldo Marketing Manager of Broadway Utica. A great deal of items are up for sale including titles such as Jersey Boys, Blue Man Group, Dirty Dancing, Fame, CATS, Annie, Hairspray, The Book of Mormon, Cabaret, Waitress and more. “

For additional information please visit: http://www.BroadwayUtica.org or call 315-624-9444 * 1 or

follow us on Facebook @BroadwayUtica.

Broadway Theatre League of Utica provides arts entertainment as well as educational and cultural experiences for the Central New York region. Founded in 1957, Broadway Utica exposes the community to high-quality live theatre and the performing arts, while also providing opportunities for youth to participate in, and benefit from this exposure.