Munson-Williams Proctor closed March 14 due to storm

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Musuem of Art, November 2009.

In an email to the Utica Phoenix sent at approximately six a.m., Munson-Williams Proctor  announced, “The Museum of Art is closed today and community arts education classes are cancelled due to the winter storm.” 

No further information has been provided as of the time this article was posted. The Utica Phoenix will publish any information on reopening and rescheduling that we are given by this source, beginning tomorrow, March 15. 

 

For immediate updated information, please reach out to the museum directly at (315)-797-0000 ext. 2147 or showe@mwpai.edu

