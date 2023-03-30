Trans Rights rally to be held in Utica March 31

We invite you to join us in our efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community and take a stand against perpetuating harm. OCPA (Oneida County Pride Association) will be hosting a Trans Rights Rally on March 31st at 5 pm at the intersection of the Parkway and Genesee Street in Utica. Afterward, we will be meeting at 6pm at The Otherside to reconvene as a community where people will have the opportunity to speak on this subject. We strongly encourage you to join us in solidarity with communities across the country as we stand against hate and celebrate March 31st, which is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

As you may know, there are numerous states enacting laws to ban drag shows and take severe legal action against those who participate in drag. By stigmatizing drag as “explicit” and “predatory” and labeling participants as “impersonators” it has given states authority to broaden their ability to persecute members of the LGBTQ+ community. These laws not only aim to illegalize drag, which is historically and culturally significant to the community, but they also have the potential to extend harm specifically to the trans community. The labels that are being created to deeply stigmatize and persecute members/allies of the LGBTQ+ community have the potential to increase discrimination, hate crimes, and even suicide rates amongst those who identify as trans, queer, etc. In addition to anti-drag laws, there are efforts to violate the rights of trans athletes, dismantle gender affirming care, and even overturn marriage equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Violations of human rights, such as these, will continue to perpetuate and extend beyond the targeted communities.

We encourage you to expand your knowledge and understanding of these issues. Here are a few resources to check out: