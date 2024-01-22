Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on the Anniversary of Roe V. Wade

“Fifty-one years ago, a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions was affirmed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade. In 2022, that same court stripped away women’s rights in the Dobbs decision – putting the lives of women across the country at risk.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen the devastating impact of Roe’s demise. New abortion bans are being passed in State Legislatures across the country. Patients are being denied emergency medical care because of extreme political decisions. Thousands of women are losing access to life-saving medication.

“But New York is fighting back – we are standing strong as a safe harbor for abortion care. We’ve passed nation-leading laws to protect patient privacy, invested $35 million to support providers, expanded access to telehealth for reproductive care, stockpiled necessary medication, and so much more. Today, as we mark the solemn anniversary of Roe, we continue our commitment to the fight for reproductive rights.

“To those who seek to limit a woman’s access to abortion care in New York, my message is simple: not here, not now, not ever.”

Share this: Facebook

X

